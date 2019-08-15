Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residential buildings in Deep Water Bay (left) and Repulse Bay. Numerous burglaries have been reported in the upscale areas. Photo: Bloomberg
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigate safe stolen from luxury home on Deep Water Bay Road – contents remain unknown

  • Break-in was second on same road in four months
  • Police unable to determine what valuables were inside because tenants were out of town
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 9:50pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residential buildings in Deep Water Bay (left) and Repulse Bay. Numerous burglaries have been reported in the upscale areas. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.