Residential buildings in Deep Water Bay (left) and Repulse Bay. Numerous burglaries have been reported in the upscale areas. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong police investigate safe stolen from luxury home on Deep Water Bay Road – contents remain unknown
- Break-in was second on same road in four months
- Police unable to determine what valuables were inside because tenants were out of town
