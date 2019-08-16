Police demonstrate a water cannon at the Police Tactical Unit compound in Fanling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Daughter of South Korean farmer who died of injuries from water cannon warns Hong Kong police the weapon is far from non-lethal
- Baek Nam-gi died 10 months after being knocked over by a powerful jet of water during an anti-government protest in 2015
- Daughter says water cannons are not necessary to maintain public order
