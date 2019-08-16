High Court judge Mr Justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming said the case should be brought to an end as soon as practicable. Photo: Roy Issa
Jaywalking trial that has dragged on for 19 months brings courts into disrepute, Hong Kong judge says, as he rules in favour of defendant who lodged judicial challenge
- Mr Justice Anderson Chow of High Court says trial of Kamala Thapa for negligently endangering her own safety should have been wrapped up in days
- Thapa suffered injuries when struck by a car in April 2016 and faces a fine of just US$64 if found guilty in interminable trial
Topic | Hong Kong courts
