Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Student representatives report being sent death threats, which they believe are linked to assistance that protesters have received from student unions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student leaders say they were victims of death threats for supporting demonstrators

  • One student representative was told his family would be killed if he continued to help protesters, others had private data leaked
  • Union president arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons says laser pens were to be used ‘for stargazing’ and as teaching aids
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 3:21am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Student representatives report being sent death threats, which they believe are linked to assistance that protesters have received from student unions. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Thousands of students turn out for protest rally in Central as Hong Kong gears up for weekend of demonstrations

  • Rally organised by group of students from 12 local colleges and universities features recorded messages of support from abroad
  • Anti-government march for To Kwa Wan wins 11th-hour reprieve while pro-government rally in Tamar Park goes ahead on Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 1:40am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.