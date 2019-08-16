Student representatives report being sent death threats, which they believe are linked to assistance that protesters have received from student unions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests: student leaders say they were victims of death threats for supporting demonstrators
- One student representative was told his family would be killed if he continued to help protesters, others had private data leaked
- Union president arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons says laser pens were to be used ‘for stargazing’ and as teaching aids
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Thousands of students turn out for protest rally in Central as Hong Kong gears up for weekend of demonstrations
- Rally organised by group of students from 12 local colleges and universities features recorded messages of support from abroad
- Anti-government march for To Kwa Wan wins 11th-hour reprieve while pro-government rally in Tamar Park goes ahead on Saturday
