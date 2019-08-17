Fanling Law Courts Building in Fanling. Two men were charged on Saturday with possession of instruments fit for an unlawful purpose. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkonger and mainland man charged after arrest on suspicion of possessing seven petrol bombs
- A 35-year-old mainland man and a 61-year-old Hongkonger charged with possession of instruments fit for an unlawful purpose
- Court to hear case again on October 11
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Fanling Law Courts Building in Fanling. Two men were charged on Saturday with possession of instruments fit for an unlawful purpose. Photo: Winson Wong