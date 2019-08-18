Police cordon off the car that the attackers left behind in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong police arrest one in connection with armed attack outside pub in Wan Chai
- Video footage shows six people attacked a man outside a pub in Wan Chai with machetes and rods on Sunday
- They fled on foot after a witness stopped them from getting into a car by smashing its front windscreen
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
