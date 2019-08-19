Anti-government protesters assaulted Global Times journalist Fu Guohao at Hong Kong International Airport suspecting him to be a spy of the Chinese government. Photo: Sam Tsang
Court denies bail to hotel waiter accused of assaulting mainland China journalist at Hong Kong airport during anti-government protests
- Lai Yun-Long allegedly kicked Chinese state newspaper journalist Fu Guohao and poked him with an American flag during protests at airport
- Eastern Court adjourns case to October 28 for further police inquiries, including investigating involvement of others in assault
