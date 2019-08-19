Leung Kam-shing, a prominent campaigner in Hong Kong, says he was beaten by a group telling him to stop causing trouble. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong campaigner who organises protests against parallel trading and opposes extradition bill beaten by stick-wielding gang in Sha Tin
- A group of about four masked men set upon Leung Kam-shing, who runs concern group against tax-dodging practice
- Police are investigating attack, which victim believes could also be linked to his opposition to extradition bill
Topic | Parallel trading
Leung Kam-shing, a prominent campaigner in Hong Kong, says he was beaten by a group telling him to stop causing trouble. Photo: Handout