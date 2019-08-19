Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The incident took place in a park near Kwong Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Elderly dementia sufferer jailed for 20 months in Hong Kong for manslaughter after stabbing man who provoked him in park

  • Lai Man-sang, 77, freed immediately because of time served, in what the judge calls a ‘sad’ manslaughter case
  • Killing was result of a heated altercation after Poon Kwok-man, 73, took issue with the volume of Lai’s radio in park
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 6:11pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The incident took place in a park near Kwong Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.