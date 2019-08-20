Legislator Lam Cheuk-ting (second left) and Chung’s sons hold up pictures of injuries they say he sustained at the hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Shocking video shows Hong Kong police beating handcuffed prisoner in city’s North District Hospital
- Police vow to investigate after officers seen assaulting 62-year-old man who says they told him ‘this is what black cops do’
- June 26 incident, made public by victim’s sons, not related to anti-government protests and police response
Topic | Hong Kong police
Legislator Lam Cheuk-ting (second left) and Chung’s sons hold up pictures of injuries they say he sustained at the hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang