Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Amy Pat appears at the Eastern Court in police custody on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman accused of assaulting and detaining mainland reporter during airport protest denied bail

  • Separately, a 49-year-old security guard was banned from New Town Plaza – where he is accused of injuring a police officer
  • Three other protesters accused of ‘unlawfully and injuriously’ imprisoning a woman in Mong Kok
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Aijaz Nazir  

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 9:24pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Amy Pat appears at the Eastern Court in police custody on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.