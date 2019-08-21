Two policemen were caught on camera beating a suspect in a Hong Kong hospital. Photo: Handout
Hospital warning signs cast doubt on Hong Kong police claims over reasons for delay in investigating assault complaint against officers
- Two officers caught on camera beating handcuffed suspect in North District Hospital in June were only arrested on Tuesday
- Police said they did not know footage existed but signs all over hospital tell people they are being watched
Legislator Lam Cheuk-ting (second left) and Chung’s sons hold up pictures of injuries they say he sustained at the hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Three Hong Kong policemen arrested over assault on elderly man held for drunken behaviour
- Officers filmed assaulting man, who says they told him ‘this is what black cops do’
- June 26 incident, made public by victim’s sons, not related to anti-government protests and police response
