Two policemen were caught on camera beating a suspect in a Hong Kong hospital. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hospital warning signs cast doubt on Hong Kong police claims over reasons for delay in investigating assault complaint against officers

  • Two officers caught on camera beating handcuffed suspect in North District Hospital in June were only arrested on Tuesday
  • Police said they did not know footage existed but signs all over hospital tell people they are being watched
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:14am, 21 Aug, 2019

Legislator Lam Cheuk-ting (second left) and Chung’s sons hold up pictures of injuries they say he sustained at the hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Three Hong Kong policemen arrested over assault on elderly man held for drunken behaviour

  • Officers filmed assaulting man, who says they told him ‘this is what black cops do’
  • June 26 incident, made public by victim’s sons, not related to anti-government protests and police response
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:25pm, 20 Aug, 2019

