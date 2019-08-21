Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Amina Bokhary released in January 2011 after serving a jail sentence at the Tai Lam Correctional Institution. Photo: Oliver Tsang
Law and Crime

Amina Bokhary, niece of top Hong Kong judge, charged with cocaine possession

  • High-profile local woman accused of having 0.14 gram of cocaine and released on bail
  • Magistrate recuses herself from case, which continues on October 4
Topic |   Crime in China
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:23pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Amina Bokhary released in January 2011 after serving a jail sentence at the Tai Lam Correctional Institution. Photo: Oliver Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.