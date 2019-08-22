A Lennon Wall in Kowloon where three people were injured on Tuesday. A man has appeared in court in connection with the incident. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong man accused of stabbing three at a Lennon Wall in Kowloon denied bail by Kwun Tong magistrates
- Tony Hung, 50, before court charged with three counts of wounding over alleged attack at symbol of anti-government movement
- A journalist remains in intensive care, while another injured person needed seven stitches to his head
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Lennon Wall in Kowloon where three people were injured on Tuesday. A man has appeared in court in connection with the incident. Photo: Facebook