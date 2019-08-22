Channels

White-clad men hit Yuen Long MTR station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Law and Crime

Two Hong Kong men hit with riot charges over attack on anti-government protesters at Yuen Long MTR station

  • At least 45 people were injured in the assault, which targeted people returning from a protest but also involved passers-by
  • The pair will appear in court on Friday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 4:17pm, 22 Aug, 2019

White-clad men hit Yuen Long MTR station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Anti-government protesters fill Victoria Park Road and Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay during last weekend's rally. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong hotel workers paying price for protests as Mira, InterContinental force staff to take leave

  • High-end hotels and others all struggling as occupancy rates plummet
  • Staff tell Post they are being forced to take leave in what is normally city’s peak season
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 3:34pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters fill Victoria Park Road and Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay during last weekend’s rally. Photo: Dickson Lee
