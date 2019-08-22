White-clad men hit Yuen Long MTR station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Two Hong Kong men hit with riot charges over attack on anti-government protesters at Yuen Long MTR station
- At least 45 people were injured in the assault, which targeted people returning from a protest but also involved passers-by
- The pair will appear in court on Friday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
White-clad men hit Yuen Long MTR station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Anti-government protesters fill Victoria Park Road and Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay during last weekend’s rally. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hotel workers paying price for protests as Mira, InterContinental force staff to take leave
- High-end hotels and others all struggling as occupancy rates plummet
- Staff tell Post they are being forced to take leave in what is normally city’s peak season
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters fill Victoria Park Road and Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay during last weekend’s rally. Photo: Dickson Lee