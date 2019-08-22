Lawmaker Alice Mak during a radio programme in Kowloon Tong in April 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Alice Mak sues two Hong Kong democrats for defamation, accusing them of linking her to Yuen Long attack
- Federation of Trade Unions official accuses lawmaker and Yuen Long councillor of ‘seriously damaging her high reputation’
- Mak seeks damages and injunction orders to prevent the publishing of anything potentially defamatory
