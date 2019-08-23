Channels

The Department of Justice says it has no objection to Alfred Chu being admitted to the city’s legal profession. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Trainee Hong Kong lawyer can join legal profession, says justice department, after letter accused him of posting hate speech against police online

  • A complaint was made against Alfred Chu for a Facebook posting that is said to have referred to ‘rogue cops’
  • The Department of Justice says it is satisfied with his response and he is expected to officially join the ranks of Hong Kong’s lawyers in September
Topic |   Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:27pm, 23 Aug, 2019

