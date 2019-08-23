The two men appeared at Fanling Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Two men charged with rioting in relation to attack at Yuen Long MTR station ordered by Hong Kong court to stay away from scene of incident and obey curfew
- Middle-aged pair are first of 28 suspects arrested between July 22 and August 15 to face charges
- At least 50 armed men dressed in white T-shirts assaulted commuters and protesters returning to northern Hong Kong town on July 21
