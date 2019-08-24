The court heard the victim and her mother would both need psychological treatment to process the trauma. Photo: Roy Issa
Grandfather jailed for 11 years in Hong Kong after pleading guilty to rape of four-year-old girl
- Child dared not tell anyone after her grandfather first assaulted her in autumn 2017 and claimed her mother would be furious if she were to find out, court heard
- Defendant pleaded guilty as he felt remorseful and hoped for mercy, according to defence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
