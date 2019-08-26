Protesters and other passengers are attacked at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP
Two men charged with rioting over Hong Kong train station attack on protesters and passengers denied bail
- Fanling Court rejects bail applications from Lam Koon-leung, 48, and Lam Kai-ming, 43, after hearing they teamed up with others to launch assault
- Four men in total have now been charged over incident at Yuen Long MTR station on night of July 21
