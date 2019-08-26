Ng Chung-him (centre, in white cap) leaves Kwun Tong Magistrates Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: four people charged over Kwun Tong march while man accused of assaulting and imprisoning mainland Chinese journalist denied bail
- They are among at least 86 arrested over weekend after protests rock industrial towns of Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan
- All bailed and ordered to surrender all travel documents, obey a curfew and report to police once a week
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Ng Chung-him (centre, in white cap) leaves Kwun Tong Magistrates Court. Photo: Brian Wong