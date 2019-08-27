Investigators said staff at some Hong Kong fitness centres got victims to fill in and sign a form for ‘record-keeping’. But the form turned out to be a service contract. Photo: Handout
Fitness centres abused good nature of young people to railroad them into signing expensive gym contracts, says Hong Kong Customs Department
- Department says it arrested seven sales staff and one director at three fitness centres for allegedly breaching Trade Descriptions Ordinance
- Sales operatives sounded out passers-by on street using questionnaires and tricked them into signing contracts with assurances they could later cancel
