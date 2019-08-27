Chuk Ka-lok (in blue) leaves West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: two anti-government demonstrators charged in Kowloon court over clash with police in Tsuen Wan
- Student Chuk Ka-lok charged with assaulting an officer and given HK$5,000 bail and curfew
- Social worker Lam Hiu-wa charged with obstructing an officer, with case adjourned until Friday as she is in hospital
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
