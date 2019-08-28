Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest on August 25 in Tsuen Wan. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police defend force’s detention protocol after arrest of 12-year-old anti-government protester in Tsuen Wan
- Fifteen protesters between ages of 12 and 15 arrested since June – with the youngest arrested on Sunday
- Police say ‘concern and protection’ of youngsters is priority, but social workers want more access to underage detainees
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest on August 25 in Tsuen Wan. Photo: AP