Tse Cheuk-wa (right) faced one count of rioting and another of assaulting a police officer at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: two more demonstrators charged with rioting over clash with police in Kowloon Bay
- Tse Cheuk-wa and Chow Kin-ho were charged at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court for taking part in riot near Wai Yip Street
- Tse was granted bail with rider of curfew, while Chow could not appear in the court as he was in hospital
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tse Cheuk-wa (right) faced one count of rioting and another of assaulting a police officer at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong