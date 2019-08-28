Stephen Wong said more than 70 per cent of the doxxing cases involved police officers and their families. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong privacy watchdog refers 600 cases of doxxing to police
- More than 70 per cent of cases involve police officers and their families, including threats against their children
- ‘It is absolutely horrendous and unacceptable’ privacy commissioner says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
