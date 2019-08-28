The High Court in Admiralty, where Chow Jie pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong man who stabbed best friend in grisly ‘killing game’ inspired by graphic video games sentenced to six years in prison
- Chow Jie, 21, angered by friend refusing to play basketball, began fantasising about dismembering and killing him
- Man confesses to playing too many graphic video games that gave him a taste for violence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
