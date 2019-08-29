So Wing-yiu, 72, had pleaded guilty at the District Court in Wan Chai to one count of bookmaking and seven counts of dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable offence. Photo: Sam Tsang
Retired police officer is jailed by Hong Kong court for US$12.87 million illegal betting scheme
- So Wing-yiu, 72, pleads guilty to one count of bookmaking and seven counts of money laundering.
- Four others, including three members of So’s family, also convicted
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
