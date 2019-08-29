The High Court heard Ng Lai-fong admit one count of throwing corrosive fluid with intent and another of attempting to throw corrosive fluid. Photo: Roy Issa
Woman threw acid at Hong Kong shopkeeper because he was ‘old, fat, short and ugly’
- The 26-year-old, who is schizophrenic, admits at the High Court that she had a grudge against the man, whose eyes were injured in the attack
- She was caught a month after the incident, preparing to toss the corrosive liquid at him for a second time
