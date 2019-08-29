The High Court in Admiralty, where letters in support of the accused were not enough to sway the jury. Phtoto: Roy Issa
Hong Kong man sentenced to six years in prison for posing as police officer to sexually assault women he met online
- A 27-year-old cook found guilty of the attempted rape of two women he met on Instagram and dating app SweetRing
- Courts hears that both women developed post-traumatic stress disorder
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court in Admiralty, where letters in support of the accused were not enough to sway the jury. Phtoto: Roy Issa