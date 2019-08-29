Channels

The High Court in Admiralty, where letters in support of the accused were not enough to sway the jury. Phtoto: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong man sentenced to six years in prison for posing as police officer to sexually assault women he met online

  • A 27-year-old cook found guilty of the attempted rape of two women he met on Instagram and dating app SweetRing
  • Courts hears that both women developed post-traumatic stress disorder
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 7:57pm, 29 Aug, 2019

