The High Court in Admiralty. The defence counsel reserved the right to seek legal costs from the prosecution. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong student found not guilty of raping friend after night of drinking
- Jury of six women and one man clear Matthew Tan, 19, of one count of rape by a verdict of 6-1 after four hours of deliberation
- But Tan testified that he had consensual sex with accuser a week before alleged rape
Topic | Hong Kong courts
