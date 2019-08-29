Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The High Court in Admiralty. The defence counsel reserved the right to seek legal costs from the prosecution. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong student found not guilty of raping friend after night of drinking

  • Jury of six women and one man clear Matthew Tan, 19, of one count of rape by a verdict of 6-1 after four hours of deliberation
  • But Tan testified that he had consensual sex with accuser a week before alleged rape
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 11:18pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The High Court in Admiralty. The defence counsel reserved the right to seek legal costs from the prosecution. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.