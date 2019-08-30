Channels

Xie Yongqiu, 36, splashed black ink on the United States coat of arms on the front gate of the consulate and on seven sign boards on Tuesday evening after entering the city the same day.
Mainland Chinese taxi driver jailed for two weeks for defacing US consulate in Hong Kong

  • Xie Yongqiu, 36, splashed black ink on front of consulate on Tuesday evening after entering city the same day
  • It is the second time this month US diplomatic mission has been targeted by a visitor from mainland
Updated: 11:33am, 30 Aug, 2019

