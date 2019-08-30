The level of violence has escalated since the protests began in June. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong police provide personal alarms to children of officers in response to cyberbullying and threats of attack amid worsening protest violence
- Thousands of the devices have been dished out at various police stations ahead of the new academic year next week
- New mechanism has also been set up where officers can report incidents of school bullying of their children
