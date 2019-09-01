Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Law graduates are usually sworn in before a High Court judge and formally qualified as full solicitors or barristers. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

High Court reminds Hong Kong lawyers to keep their conduct in check at admission ceremonies for new solicitors and barristers

  • Letter to two professional associations says admission proceedings should not be treated like graduations or awards ceremonies with colourful speeches
  • Law Society president says reminder is mainly an attempt to ensure good time management of ceremonies ahead of busy admission season
Topic |   Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:00am, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Law graduates are usually sworn in before a High Court judge and formally qualified as full solicitors or barristers. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.