High Court reminds Hong Kong lawyers to keep their conduct in check at admission ceremonies for new solicitors and barristers
- Letter to two professional associations says admission proceedings should not be treated like graduations or awards ceremonies with colourful speeches
- Law Society president says reminder is mainly an attempt to ensure good time management of ceremonies ahead of busy admission season
