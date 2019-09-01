About five officers from the Special Tactical Squad hit four commuters inside an MTR train at Prince Edward station. Photo: TVB
Chaos on Hong Kong’s MTR network as police chase protesters into station and beat people on train
- Video footage shows members of police Special Tactical Squad, known as ‘raptors’, storming into train at Prince Edward station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong burns during another weekend of violence with live shots fired, bonfires ablaze on the streets and MTR network crippled
- Elite ‘raptors’ from Special Tactical Squad fight pitched battles in smoke-filled streets with hard-core protesters
- Water cannons fire jets of blue dye at protesters while bricks and petrol bombs hurled at police, before late-night clashes on trains
