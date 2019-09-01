Channels

About five officers from the Special Tactical Squad hit four commuters inside an MTR train at Prince Edward station. Photo: TVB
Law and Crime

Chaos on Hong Kong’s MTR network as police chase protesters into station and beat people on train

  • Video footage shows members of police Special Tactical Squad, known as ‘raptors’, storming into train at Prince Edward station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:40am, 1 Sep, 2019

About five officers from the Special Tactical Squad hit four commuters inside an MTR train at Prince Edward station. Photo: TVB
Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong burns during another weekend of violence with live shots fired, bonfires ablaze on the streets and MTR network crippled

  • Elite ‘raptors’ from Special Tactical Squad fight pitched battles in smoke-filled streets with hard-core protesters
  • Water cannons fire jets of blue dye at protesters while bricks and petrol bombs hurled at police, before late-night clashes on trains
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:38am, 1 Sep, 2019

Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
