Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Masked protesters wreak havoc on Hong Kong airport and trash railway station, forcing desperate travellers to head to city on foot

  • Protesters prevented from entering airport by a court injunction cause chaos outside the terminal building and leave transport in disarray
  • Sunday’s protests followed a night of violence after tens of thousands joined an illegal march that descended into pitched battles with riot police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:34am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Tung Chung mayhem after Hong Kong airport protesters go on rampage, shutting down train service

  • Demonstrators hoping for repeat of two weeks ago when sit-in forced cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights
  • Chaos causes Airport Express shutdown, with the line opening only hours later
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:23am, 2 Sep, 2019

Photo: Edmond So
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:23am, 2 Sep, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.