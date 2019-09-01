A protester launches a pole onto the tracks of the Airport Express. Photo: Sam Tsang
Masked protesters wreak havoc on Hong Kong airport and trash railway station, forcing desperate travellers to head to city on foot
- Protesters prevented from entering airport by a court injunction cause chaos outside the terminal building and leave transport in disarray
- Sunday’s protests followed a night of violence after tens of thousands joined an illegal march that descended into pitched battles with riot police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
