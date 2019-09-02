The dramatic arrest of five males by police officers with guns drawn was captured on camera in the New Territories. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police officers draw guns to arrest five suspects over botched robbery at Sham Shui Po shop
- Knife gang failed to get into watch store because the door was locked
- A 16-year-old boy was among those arrested after a 12km car chase
Topic | Crime
