Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow at the High Court on Tuesday. The activists were arrested on August 30, a day ahead of a mass protest rally. Photo: David Wong
Law and Crime

Head of local prosecutors’ group urges Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng to advise police about ‘reliability and honesty’, leaked email shows

  • William Wong, chair of Court Prosecutors Association, claims police lied about timing of pro-democracy activists’ arrests
  • Wong warns in email that city’s legal system at risk – but former top prosecutor calls it a ‘very strange letter indeed’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:31pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow at the High Court on Tuesday. The activists were arrested on August 30, a day ahead of a mass protest rally. Photo: David Wong
