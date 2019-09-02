Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow at the High Court on Tuesday. The activists were arrested on August 30, a day ahead of a mass protest rally. Photo: David Wong
Head of local prosecutors’ group urges Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng to advise police about ‘reliability and honesty’, leaked email shows
- William Wong, chair of Court Prosecutors Association, claims police lied about timing of pro-democracy activists’ arrests
- Wong warns in email that city’s legal system at risk – but former top prosecutor calls it a ‘very strange letter indeed’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
