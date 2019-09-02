Eighteen Hongkongers, including one minor, were charged with rioting and possession of offensive weapons over anti-government protests last Saturday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: 18 persons, including 1 minor, charged with rioting and possession of offensive weapons over clash with police
- Fourteen persons appeared in open court while three were in hospital
- The minor was heard separately and granted bail
