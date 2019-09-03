By midday on Tuesday, the suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
Four arrested over woman’s murder in Hong Kong village
- Both of the 21-year-old’s parents were among the group, who were still being questioned by noon on Tuesday
- The other pair were a feng shui master and his female apprentice, who shared a house with the couple
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
By midday on Tuesday, the suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged. Photo: Warton Li