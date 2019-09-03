Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

By midday on Tuesday, the suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
Law and Crime

Four arrested over woman’s murder in Hong Kong village

  • Both of the 21-year-old’s parents were among the group, who were still being questioned by noon on Tuesday
  • The other pair were a feng shui master and his female apprentice, who shared a house with the couple
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 1:41pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

By midday on Tuesday, the suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.