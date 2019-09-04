Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The 15-year-old applied to the High Court for his immediate release. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Teenage boy sent to children’s home after arrest in Sham Shui Po protest applies to Hong Kong’s High Court to be immediately released

  • Magistrate ordered 15-year-old to be taken into care but boy’s counsel says detention is unjustified as he is good student at school
  • Five other teenagers charged in relation to MTR disruption granted bail
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 9:01pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 15-year-old applied to the High Court for his immediate release. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.