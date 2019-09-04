In a pre-recorded message, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announces an independent study to probe social ills and the withdrawal of the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Carrie Lam appoints two new members to IPCC as watchdog sets up panel of overseas experts
- Former Bar Association chairman Paul Lam Ting-kwok SC and former deputy ombudsman Helen Yu Lai Ching-ping are set to join the council
- Meanwhile, the International Expert Panel will be comprised of authorities from Britain, Australia and New Zealand and others
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
