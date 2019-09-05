The office of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in North Point. Photo: Felix Wong
Seven members and staff of Hong Kong taxi association among 17 charged over vote-rigging during 2016 Legislative Council elections
- Four persons assisted 240 ineligible voters to register for a constituency by submitting false information about their qualification and education
- Others offered bribes of up to HK$1,000 to 41 people to ensure they voted for a particular candidate
Topic | Hong Kong courts
