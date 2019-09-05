The 37-year-old man was arrested in North Point on Thursday on possession of offensive weapons. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong man arrested for aiming airgun at police made violent online threats against officers
- Man remains in custody after leading police on car chase the night before in North Point – and flashing the pistol-like object
- Search of man’s home reveals three more imitation firearms, two samurai swords and airgun pellets
