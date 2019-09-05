Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham was attacked at a cafe in Jordan last Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Fifteen-year-old boy arrested over attack on Hong Kong rights activist Jimmy Sham and his assistant
- Man, 44, also arrested over assault with baseball bat and rod on Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham in cafe
- Sham escaped unhurt, while assistant Law Kwok-wai was injured trying to save him
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
