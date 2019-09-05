Fitness coach Au Chuen-shun leaves Kowloon City Court after being ordered to serve 90 hours of community service. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong gym workers jailed for bilking students into buying health club memberships
- Employees sentenced to three weeks in jail for breaking the Trade Descriptions Ordinance
- Officials say case is the first time fitness industry workers imprisoned for breaking Hong Kong sales laws.
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Fitness coach Au Chuen-shun leaves Kowloon City Court after being ordered to serve 90 hours of community service. Photo: Brian Wong