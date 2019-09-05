Channels

The High Court heard the incident in question took place at a Sha Tin flat on March 15, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Drunk man accused of shooting Hong Kong police officer with own gun cleared of all charges

  • Chan Chun-kin, 31, found not guilty of firing three shots from pistol he took from officer trying to handcuff him
  • Defence argues Lam was very drunk and police did not tell the truth because injuries did not match their accounts
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 10:51pm, 5 Sep, 2019

