More than a hundred protesters besieged Hang Hau MTR station on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: As demonstrators besiege station in rage over last Saturday’s service disruption, Hang Hau MTR staff shut down gate
- More than a hundred protesters gathered at Hang Hau MTR station at around 9pm, demanding to know why services were shut down last Saturday
- Anti-riot officers soon arrived at the scene and MTR staff closed a gate when protesters started abusing police
Vandalised gates at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
MTR Corporation workers’ unions appeal to Hong Kong government for extra police protection from protesters
- Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions makes urgent appeal after off-duty supervisor at Po Lam station was attacked by protesters
- Protesters accuse MTR Corp of siding with police during the ongoing citywide protest movement
