Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

More than a hundred protesters besieged Hang Hau MTR station on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: As demonstrators besiege station in rage over last Saturday’s service disruption, Hang Hau MTR staff shut down gate

  • More than a hundred protesters gathered at Hang Hau MTR station at around 9pm, demanding to know why services were shut down last Saturday
  • Anti-riot officers soon arrived at the scene and MTR staff closed a gate when protesters started abusing police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 1:30am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than a hundred protesters besieged Hang Hau MTR station on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vandalised gates at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
Transport

MTR Corporation workers’ unions appeal to Hong Kong government for extra police protection from protesters

  • Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions makes urgent appeal after off-duty supervisor at Po Lam station was attacked by protesters
  • Protesters accuse MTR Corp of siding with police during the ongoing citywide protest movement
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:37pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vandalised gates at Po Lam MTR station. Photo: Chris Lau
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.