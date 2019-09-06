Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Scott Adams and Angus Leung (right) won their court battle in June 2019. A judge on Friday urged the government to backdate the benefits they and colleagues are now entitled to. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong government urged by Court of Final Appeal to backdate benefits to 2017 after gay civil servant Angus Leung wins landmark LGBT case

  • City’s most senior judges tell officials ‘fairness’ should drive them to make retrospective payments to same-sex couples
  • Final judgment delivered in long-running battle to give gay couples same rights as heterosexual colleagues in civil service
Topic |   LGBTI
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 6:30pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scott Adams and Angus Leung (right) won their court battle in June 2019. A judge on Friday urged the government to backdate the benefits they and colleagues are now entitled to. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.