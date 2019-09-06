The High Court heard Lai Yiu-tong’s assault during his family’s winter solstice dinner at their Tai Po house last year was so violent that the 63-year-old broke the shovel and sent his wife to hospital for a month. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong man jailed for three years for attack on estranged wife with shovel and cleaver after she refused to return Cartier watch memento
- Lai Yiu-tong violently attacked spouse at family winter solstice dinner last year, leaving her in hospital for a month and requiring 17 hours of surgery
- Judge accepted mitigation plea that Lai was suffering depression under strain of his divorce, during which he and wife were dividing up assets
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court heard Lai Yiu-tong’s assault during his family’s winter solstice dinner at their Tai Po house last year was so violent that the 63-year-old broke the shovel and sent his wife to hospital for a month. Photo: Roy Issa